SHaDoWCa7 performs 2016 Ben-Hur Movie Theme Song (Marco Beltrami)
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
16 followers
47 views • 12/11/2023

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original upload and personal description of this stunning instrumental back in December of 2016.

"This is my cover of the theme song from the 2016 Ben Hur movie!  I just wanted to show the beautiful horses in the chariot race, and my kitty-cat "Cryer" wanted to have a part in this video too.  I hope you enjoy! ^^ ♥

I am playing guitar, bouzouki, bass, and all other sounds on my midi-keyboard. :)"

Keywords
romangodjesuschristianitypalestinemusicbiblicaljudahjewromeinstrumentalhorsefolkhorsescover songbouzoukibible historytheme songdestiny crossshadowca7horse racegreciangreecianandalusianschariot race
