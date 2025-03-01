THEY'RE EATING THE DOGS 🙀 THEY'RE EATING THE CATS❗

SAINTELLE - OMG JESUS CHRIST





Excerpt from Donald Trump "Eating Pets" Memes Go Viral After Wild Kamala Harris Debate Comments:





What did Trump say about eating pets?





In response to Harris' comments about his crowds, Trump began bragging about the size of his rallies, started blaming the Democrats for "allowing millions and millions of people" to enter the country and then just randomly pushed a completely baseless claim that immigrants in Ohio are "eating the dogs".





"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats, they're eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame," Trump claimed.





The claim, which has been spread by Republicans on social media over the past few days and labelled as racist by critics, was immediately fact-checked and shut down by moderators as false. Police also previously released a statement saying: "There have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."





Of course, as soon as Trump made the comment, X/Twitter went absolutely wild.





