Statue of Liberty Symbolism - To What "god" was the United States Dedicated?

Observe the multi-layered symbolism within the Statue of Liberty and how it serves as an "image" to the Antichrist, First Beast of Revelation and Rome.





For insight into how this connection is presently coming to the fore in the United States, read _Ten Commandments in Schools & Sunday Rest by Law: Advice for Christians in 2025_ [eBook ISBN: 9798227943859 / Paperback ISBN 9798227751799. Booksellers @ https://books2read.com/ten-commandments-in-schools-and-sunday-rest-by-law ]





The first chapter of the book is narrated in this video:

https://www.brighteon.com/12aa1c64-bf15-458a-b5e9-e97b77ac9157

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RYwJb63R7etW https://rumble.com/v5720fm-ten-commandments-in-schools-and-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wb_bJlWzmq0



