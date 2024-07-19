BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Statue of Liberty Symbolism - To What "god" was the United States Dedicated?
84 views • 10 months ago

Observe the multi-layered symbolism within the Statue of Liberty and how it serves as an "image" to the Antichrist, First Beast of Revelation and Rome.


For insight into how this connection is presently coming to the fore in the United States, read _Ten Commandments in Schools & Sunday Rest by Law: Advice for Christians in 2025_ [eBook ISBN: 9798227943859 / Paperback ISBN 9798227751799. Booksellers @ https://books2read.com/ten-commandments-in-schools-and-sunday-rest-by-law ]


The first chapter of the book is narrated in this video: 

https://www.brighteon.com/12aa1c64-bf15-458a-b5e9-e97b77ac9157

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RYwJb63R7etW https://rumble.com/v5720fm-ten-commandments-in-schools-and-sunday-rest-by-law-advice-for-christians-in.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wb_bJlWzmq0

#Christian #Project2025 #ChristianNationalism #TenCommandments #FourthCommandment #SundayLaw #Sabbath #MarkOfTheBeast #ChristianBooks #Prophecy #Eschatology #EndTimes

Media Source Attribution:


Statue of Liberty: Public Domain / CC BY 3.0. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Statue_of_Liberty_7.jpg


Colossus of Rhodes: Public Domain. The colossus of Rhodes, according to 19th century engraving. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Colosse_de_Rhodes_(Barclay).jpg


Mithra and Apollo: © Dick Osseman / CC BY 4.0. Helios in front of Mithras from a mithraeum under the Photios church at Huarte. Image size reduced and cropped. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Hama_Museum_4429.jpg


Tabula Ansata of Statue of Liberty: Christopher Michel. CC BY 2.0 Generic license. Happy 4th!. Image reduced and cropped. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Happy_4th!_(14572157225).jpg


Artemis/Diana with Torch. Marble statue of Artemis-Selene with torch, 3rd century. Museo Chiaramonti - Vatican Museums. Daderot. Public Domain. Image reduced and cropped. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Artemis_with_torch_-_Museo_Chiaramonti_-_Vatican_Museums_-_DSC00957.jpg

Keywords
statue of libertyapollo1776antichristluciferfalse prophetroman catholicismqueen of heavenpledge of allegiancesol invictusartemisdianamithrasashtorethsecond beastsun godperpetual virgintabula ansata
