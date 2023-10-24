Kremlin Denies Rumors Putin Suffered Heart Attack & Collapsed

Prime Minister Netanyahu's propaganda war is collapsing. After Hamas released two elderly female hostages, Israel’s attempt at a press conference featuring them was a public relations nightmare for the leader of the Zionist state.Meanwhile, French President Macron wants an international coalition to fight Islam. There are rumors that Russian President Putin suffered a heart attack yesterday. And President Trump said somebody in the Obama administration gave Russia top-secret American missile plans.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/24/2023





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians and watch this FULL show exclusively on

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf



