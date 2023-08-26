© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the ways they drove the shamdemic is through the RT-PCR test. Yet, even their literature and its inventor, the late Kary Mullis,, say it is not meant to be used as a diagnostic test.
In this video, medical experts discuss the PCR test fraud.
The last pandemic was a pandemic of tests. Expect they next one to be driven by the same.
Watch the truth about this fraudulent diagnostic test that was never invented to be a test here.
