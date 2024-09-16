9/16/2024 -- M6.5 Earthquake Pacific Northwest Canada -- USA forecast M6+ California

It would appear seismic activity is about to take a step back up in the USA, particularly along the West Coast , and then also spreading across the craton to Yellowstone (Idaho), Colorado, Texas, New Madrid, and the East coast USA, Virginia and Quebec.





We are looking for M6+ near the Bay Area of San Francisco (must warn everyone from Eureka to Central Sacramento Valley. Additionally M5 level is due by the end of the week in Southern California between the Mojave and Salton Sea.





Idaho Yellowstone area due for M4+ activity , Southern Colorado New Mexico border could go as high at M4.9 to M5.0. Dallas Texas ( to South Texas) should keep watch for the same size activity, upper M4 to low M5 range.





The New Madrid Seismic Zone should see a swarm hopefully just a series of smaller events but stacked in the same location.





East Coast Virginia should see the same sized activity which strikes Colorado, therefore keep watch for up to M4.9 to M5.0.





Quebec Vermont border should be M4.0 range.





The odd ball out might be a more rare M4 range earthquake in the SouthEAST USA (Alabama Georgia Florida area) but each time in the past I have warned for this, the M4.0 range earthquake strikes off the coast of Florida in the Ocean, and they blame it on a "navy test" -- has happened at least 4-5 times.





Overall, we should see a big increase in seismic activity this week going into next week. Next 7-10 days should be interesting geophysics wise.





Don't be scared, be prepared! Have a plan, and make sure to dust off your emergency supplies , update your emergency kits to have winter fall items if you live in the Northern Hemisphere!





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos