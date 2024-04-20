Revelation Apocalypse Was 2000 Years Ago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Revelation Apocalypse takes place shortly after Revelation was written, according to Jesus Christ and God. That places the Apocalypse in the late First Century.
List of New Testament Time Statements proving "Author's Intent" was the end was near for the Apostles 2000 years ago: https://lynnish.tripod.com/DayHour.pdf
"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20
www.deadendtime.com