BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WORK SETS ONE FREE 😊 [TRAIN YOUR CHILDREN TO CHERISH ACCOMPLISHMENTS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 12 months ago

ARBEIT MACHT FREI ✅


That is the famous phrase adorning the gate at the Auschwitz work camp


Yes - VfB is one of those 'terrible holocaust deniers' - only because I discovered the truth of what occurred in WW2 🚪


Work does indeed set one free - that is the lesson the (((homosexual banking mafia))) wishes to dissuade - we are being psyopped into hating the very concept of work via their machinations...BUT WORK MUST BE PERFORMED


Teach them young while they think working is fun!


Source: https://gab.com/Shazlandia/posts/112343803202693892


Thumbnail: http://www.quickmeme.com/p/3vo9kq


Anons at work: 👷


TobaccoMarinaOcean

work just creates anxiety and depression in the real world


SparkBlondeEmpire

work must be performed if anything is to be accomplished

Keywords
workaccomplishmentshomosexual banking mafiaarbeit macht freimulti pronged offensive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy