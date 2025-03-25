3 Russian Marines Survived 40 DAYS BEHIND Ukrainian Lines

🔴 Marines with the call signs Kumys, Byba and Buba were dropped into a forest belt near Kurilovka village, Russia's Kursk region in mid-February

🔴 A soldier, callsign Buba, revealed how he and his teammates were living during the combat mission here.

🔴 He also said he didn't even feel the bullet hit his vest.

🔴 Liberating Kurilovka village, the Marines captured a lot of enemy's weapons. The battalion's deputy commander, callsign Yakub, showed a trophy depot.

🔴 All serviceable trophies will be put to use, the 810th Marines noted, thanking the Western 'partners' with all their hearts for such luxurious gifts'.