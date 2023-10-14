Doug Hagmann & Randy Taylor - A Palpable Change [War is Here]

The Globalst war against the West – Day of Jihad tomorrow – what could happen. Doug Hagmann & Randy Taylor discuss.

ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4

Spotify: BANNED!

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/

Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report

FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:

Gab: https://gab.com/DougHagmann

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/doughagmann

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DougHagmann



