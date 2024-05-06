Christian Music Festival Helps Teens Overcome Fear, Anxiety, Depression - Rob Roozeboom

Rob Roozeboom was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of five, and by the time he was in sixth grade, he began to feel unloved and unworthy. After years of struggling with his own sense of self-worth and brokenness, the Lord used him to do mighty things. Rob is now the founder and president of Rise Ministries, which also organizes the popular RiseFest, a Christian music festival featuring incredible headliners like Skillet and Phil Wickham. Looking back, Rob discusses his heart for reaching America’s teens and pointing them to the arms of Jesus. “It doesn’t matter what you do, it matters who you are,” Rob shares, echoing advice from his wonderful wife. “RiseFest is more than music, it’s a mission,” he says, and it will be taking place in Sheldon, Iowa, on June 7 and 8, 2024.









TAKEAWAYS





If God can use our brokenness to point people to Jesus, we can all celebrate that





Pre-order Rob’s upcoming book, Broken Still Chosen: Finding Hope in Jesus When You Feel Unloved, Unseen, or Forgotten





We cannot will ourselves to beat a deadly or incurable disease, but that doesn’t mean God cannot use us to do amazing things





Let’s help youth overcome anxiety, fear, and depression so that they can reach new depths with their relationship with the Lord









