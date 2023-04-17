James O’Keefe asks Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney for Comment on OMG News Story

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OMG
Apr 16, 2023
James O’Keefe questions trans activist Dylan Mulvaney about an OMG News report inside the Washington Corrections Center for Women. The report features footage inside the prison where an inmate is distressed by violent male offenders identifying as trans to be placed in the same spaces — even the same cell as biological women.
https://okeefemediagroup.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtBEm0TWtqk