❗️‘We are on the brink of nuclear war because the US is targeting missiles at Russia’ – US intelligence expert Rebecca Koffler agrees with Putin.
Adding:
❗️US Officials Discussed Giving Nuclear Weapons To Ukraine - Zerohedge
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-officials-discussed-giving-nuclear-weapons-ukraine