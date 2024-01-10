Documenting Israel’s War Crimes Centre Stage (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
9 Jan 2024 #Israel #Palestine #Gaza
Omar Shakir is the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch. He has spent years documenting and investigating human rights abuses and Israeli crimes against humanity across Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories. He joins Al Jazeera presenter Rawaa Auge on Centre Stage to explain the processes and difficulties in carrying out his job as well as provide an overview of the long list of crimes Israel has committed against Palestinians.
This episode is produced in partnership with the Islam and Muslims Initiative, an international platform that connects Muslims and non-Muslims in the realms of religion, politics, business, media, academia and civil society.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
Download AJE Mobile App : https://aje.io/AJEMobile
#Israel #Palestine #IsraelWarCrimes #Genocide #GazaGenocide #Gaza #GazaWar #IsraelGazaWar #IsraelHamasWar #Apartheid #IsraeliApartheid #CentreStage #AlJazeeraEnglish
Transcript available on YouTube page
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.