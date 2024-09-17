The Cult Mind, Controlling Science, History, Literature w/ Matthew Ehret









Historian and documentary film maker, Matthew Ehret, rejoins the program to discuss the hidden history of the cults and how they have made it difficult for us to know the truth about science and our past. We also discuss how controlled scientific principles have been used to slow human advancement and enable certain powers to control the release of new innovations throughout history. He also shares his new documentary "The Arctic Battleground: Theater of War or Cooperation?" which you can learn more about on his website at https://CanadianPatriot.org - You can also follow his work on his Substack at https://MatthewWEhret.substack.com





