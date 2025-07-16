BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
English football legend Matt Le Tissier on 'Britcard', the UK government's proposed digital ID
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
154 views • 2 months ago

English football legend Matt Le Tissier on 'Britcard', the UK government's proposed digital ID:

"This is so that they can track everything that you do. It's a social credit system like they've got in China... and they're going to try and do anything they can to make you think that it's a good idea, and it's for your safety."
 
"They'll use the illegal immigrants as an excuse to bring it in, and hope that you'll just put up with it."

"The only people that need tracking and tracing of their every movement is the people in our governments."

"They're the ones that should be accountable to us, the people. They shouldn't be tracking us."

"No to digital IDs, whatever name they want to try and call it."

Source https://www.facebook.com/reel/1478019523638121

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
uk governmentmatt le tissierbritcardproposed digital id
