Péter Szijjártó (Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary) DEMANDS Von der Leyen disclose texts between her and Pfizer on COVID vaccines

She's 'THE LAST person to criticize Hungary's internal affairs,' he blasts

EU court EXPOSES Von der Leyen’s Pfizergate scandal —but ZERO consequences!

Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova:

"For years, the court and investigators wandered in the dark, lost in the EU’s corruption and bureaucracy. Finally—a long-awaited admission of guilt from Commissioner Ursula. You’d think: a court ruling confirms guilt, an official is found guilty… so punishment must follow? But no."

The EU Court in Luxembourg just ruled that the European Commission violated transparency rules by hiding Ursula von der Leyen’s secret SMS exchanges with Pfizer’s CEO during COVID vaccine negotiations.

🔍 Backstory

▪️In 2021, reports revealed von der Leyen personally discussed the EU’s biggest vaccine contract (worth billions) with Pfizer via text.

▪️The deal was rushed, prices were hidden, and deliveries were delayed—sparking the Pfizergate scandal.

▪️The EU still bought most of its vaccines from Pfizer, while the public was kept in the dark.