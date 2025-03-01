Why America is SO FAT + can RFK or YOU Remedy?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is it in the 1950s, America had an obesity rate of less than 5%, and we're pushing 40% today? If it's not genetics, because how could it be over one generation, what can be done about it, and will RFK be able to help alleviate the obesity epidemic that is overtaking America? #obesity #exercise #health
