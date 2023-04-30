BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5G Exposure To ENSLAVE The Vaxxed: Vaccinated Connected To Global 5G Death Grid
570 views • 04/30/2023

MIRRORED from THE STEW PETERS SHOW

https://stewpeters.com/video/2023/03/5g-exposure-to-enslave-the-vaxxed-vaccinated-connected-to-global-5g-death-grid/

The World Economic Forum's 2030 agenda will use 5G technology as a digital prison.

Mark Steele is here to explain how 5G can be used to exterminate the world’s population.

New York city has one of the highest concentrations of 5G towers in the world.

They also had some of the highest levels or reported Covid-19 symptoms.

The 5G transmitters fixed atop street lights are designed to work in tandem with LED technology.

Death rates have surged because of the bioweapon “vaccine” in concert with deadly 5G emissions.

Once people are injected with nanoparticulates they become antennas that reflect 5G radiation and this will cause sickness to the people around them.

5gbioweaponvaccinatednanoparticlesmark steelstew petersconnected to grid
