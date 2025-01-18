Zaire Exposes Kent Hovind's Lies, Testifies That Chris Jones Molested Him

Please Subscribe, Comment, Like





Apologist Justin Derby revisits Kent Hovind's response to Justin's original expose and proves that just about everything that Kent Hovind said was a lie by playing the videos where Zaire, the boy that was with Chris Jones at DAL, and Zaire's mother revealed that Chris Jones actually did molest Zaire.





Kent Hovind & Chris Jones Exposed Playlist:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzYXY2jzPG2Lh1aFvSkJDGl7LmIpsQyUZ





Kent Hovind Live Defends Himself | Brett Keane:

https://youtu.be/kpjM1eXOD6c





Did Chris Jones Drug a Child at #DAL?:

https://youtu.be/ftEUhFno27Y





LaTisha Griffin Statement:

https://youtu.be/pCWr90Dd51c





Contradictory Kent the Slandering Gent:

https://youtu.be/jsFRtzLpYrI





Donate To TTOR:

https://tip.joshwho.net/TTOR/

TTOR Subscribestar | Support TTOR | https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality

TTOR Website: http://ttor.site





TTOR Books

Another Inconvenient Truth: http://ttor.site/another-inconvenient-truth

Another Inconvenient Truth 2: http://ttor.site/another-inconvenient-truth-2

Hanover: http://ttor.site/hanover





Truth: The Objective Reality is a Christian apologetics ministry that aims to demonstrate the accuracy of the biblical worldview. Established in September 2013 by Apologist Justin Derby, its goal is to address various topics related to both the #biblical #worldview and #christian #apologetics so that followers of #jesus can strengthen their defense of the biblical worldview and effectively refute worldviews that conflict with the #knowledge of #god as stated in 2 Corinthians 10:3-6.





Justin is affiliated with the International Association for Creation and has a specific interest in #young #earth #creationism , #old Earth Creationism, #atheism and #evolution . He works as an #independent #media #analyst and is a strong #advocate for #freespeech . Justin is also known for his opposition to #tech #censorship .





TTOR Social Media Sites





TTOR Corder: https://corder.tv/channel/Ttor

TTOR CreationSocial: https://creation.social/page/view/15

TTOR UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@TTOR

TTOR Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-341495

TTOR Odysee: odysee.com/@TTOR:0

TTOR BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ttor/

TTOR Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ttor_13

TTOR Gab: https://gab.com/TTOR

TTOR TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ttor_official

TTOR BrighteonSocial: https://brighteon.social/@TTOR

TTOR Poast: https://poa.st/@TTOR

TTOR Xephula: https://xephula.com/TTOR

TTOR USA.Life: https://usa.life/truththeobjectivereality

TTOR Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/ttor

TTOR Parler: https://parler.com/ttor13

TTOR BitTubeSocial: https://bittube.social/@ttor

TTOR Minds: minds.com/Truth_The_Objective_Reality





Contact Email – [email protected]