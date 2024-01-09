Gemma Connell, UN humanitarian aid leader in Gaza, commends the heroic efforts of Al-Aqsa hospital staff, who work tirelessly without sleep or food, risking their safety to save lives. WHO and UNOCHA representatives, during their visit to Al-Aqsa hospital, reported that the facility operates with only 30 percent of its staff, with patients arriving every few minutes.

On Monday, both WHO and UNOCHA disclosed that the majority of medical staff, along with around 600 patients, have been forced to evacuate the facility. Unfortunately, their current locations are unknown, and there is no available information about their whereabouts.

Ghassan Abu Sitta, a British Palestinian plastic surgeon and doctor, says he ‘owes it to his patients’ to ensure they receive ‘the justice they deserve’ when testifying about working at hospitals in Gaza.

Ghassan Abu Sitta provided evidence to the London Metropolitan Police’s war crime unit regarding being a survivor of hospital attacks conducted by Israel.

He is set to travel to The Hague, where the International Criminal Court has an ongoing probe into possible war crimes. Abu Sitta asserts that he will provide evidence for everything he witnessed, stating that ‘all of them constitute, at some stage, war crimes,’ including the ‘types of weapons used, the scale of attacks on civilians, and the use of white phosphorus on fleeing civilians from Shati camp.’