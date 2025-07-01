Trump Admin doesn't seem interested in peace, & policies in the Middle East are lining up perfectly with the 'Abraham Shield' - Sarah Bils, DDGeopolitics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There may be a ceasefire with Iran for now, but the Trump Admin doesn't seem interested in peace, and its policies in the Middle East are lining up perfectly with one think tank's plan: the Abraham Shield.
Sarah Bils, Co-Founder of DDGeopolitics, noted that the plan is presented as a “response” to Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, but in reality, it’s a “regional war doctrine in waiting, framed as stability but built for escalation.”
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://pnqk.me/spd4ek
Follow for more news: @RachBlevins