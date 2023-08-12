He's Here - THIS IS THE END

Off The Kirb Ministries created this video. Who is the Antichrist? I believe there are three possible candidates. A clip by Sling and Stone describing the fact that the world is pushing a one world religion. We knew this would happen, in fact it is prophesied it would happen. AOC Network: If the Antichrist is among us today which you will likely see soon is the case. There is a great chance he may have already been here for decades. But if you look at his DNA there is a chance that it will match a dark figure from the past. CBN News: There are many antichrist. But then the Bible talks about this one particular individual who is going to rise and dominate. Mirrored

