He's Here - THIS IS THE END

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Off The Kirb Ministries created this video. Who is the
Antichrist? I believe there are three possible candidates. A clip by Sling and
Stone describing the fact that the world is pushing a one world religion. We
knew this would happen, in fact it is prophesied it would happen. AOC Network:
If the Antichrist is among us today which you will likely see soon is the case.
There is a great chance he may have already been here for decades. But if you
look at his DNA there is a chance that it will match a dark figure from the
past. CBN News: There are many antichrist. But then the Bible talks about this
one particular individual who is going to rise and dominate. Mirrored