When God Was A Woman – Two Sudanese Warmongers

This song titled “When God Was A Woman” by I The Mystic Philosopher is hereby offering solid proof or at the very least another perspective on today’s realities that almost all “if not all” of the wars, chaos, evil and confusions etc, that have been and are being wrath upon our Natural Native Earth Human Race are the consequences of men acting on the behalf; in the name of; or under the influence of their male/patriarchal God/Gods. The conflict between the Sudanese Army General and his rival the leader of the Sudanese paramilitary group depicted here is clear evidence of what this song is talking about. As a result of their greed for power and control hundreds of their own people are already reported dead and thousands more injured and displaced, with fears mounting that the clashes could lead to a full blown civil war engulfing other regional powers as well.