BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

✨ Real Archaeology Vs. Indiana Jones Myths: What’s The Real Deal? 🏺
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 7 months ago

🤔 Ever wonder what it's REALLY like to be an archaeologist? Spoiler alert: It’s not what you see in the movies 🎬


🕵️♂️ Let’s bust some myths 💥


😅 No dramatic whip-cracking here


💨 Never run from giant rolling boulders. Sorry to disappoint! 🏃♂️


👨⚡ Dr. Eric H. Cline, Professor of Classics, History, and Anthropology from George Washington University explains the Real archaeology is way more physical than people think.


🎶 https://ln.run/AdsK5


😲 It's not all about tiny brushes and delicate tools! 🚜⛏️ We’re out there with pickaxes, shovels, and even hand tools, getting the job done—fast. 🔥


🪦 Sure, dental tools and toothbrushes do make an appearance, but only when we're working on super delicate finds, like ancient skeletons. 💀


🔍 Curious about real archaeology? It’s a mix of adventure, discovery, and a whole lot of hard work. But it’s so worth it when you unearth history 📜✨


📢 Learn more clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎☝

Keywords
anthropologyhistoryarchaeology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy