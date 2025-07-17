New Syria Suffers First Defeat

Syria’s new Islamist-led government has suffered its first defeat in al-Suwayda, where Druze fighters backed by Israel solidified their control over the southern governorate.

The battle in al-Suwayda broke out on July 13 with a confrontation between Druze fighters and Sunni tribesmen. The clashes, which were focused in the eastern outskirts of al-Suwayda city, were the result of a series of assaults on Druze civilians traveling on the highway linking the governorate with the capital, Damascus.

Early on July 14, the government announced that it was sending its military and security forces to al-Suwayda to end the confrontation. However, government forces sided with the tribesmen and launched a major offensive on al-Suwayda city.

Israel, which had vowed to protect Syrian Druze after the fall of the Assad regime last December, intervened, launching a few strikes at government forces.

On July 15, government forces stormed al-Suwayda city. Reports of war crimes, including summary executions of Druze civilians, began to surface.

Despite being overpowered, Druze fighters, led by the al-Suwayda Military Council, showed fierce resistance. Later on the same day, with direct Israeli air support, the fighters launched a counter attack and managed to recapture most of the city.

All of the progress was lost, however, by early July 16, with government forces, reinforced with heavy weapons and drones, re-entering al-Suwayda.

What came next was an unprecedented escalation by Israel against Syria’s new rulers. Multiple Israeli strikes hit the Syrian military headquarters as well as the Presidential Palace in Damascus, with Defense Minister Israel Katz declaring that “the signaling in Damascus is over, now come the painful blows.”

Other Israeli strikes hit government convoys near Damascus, military sites in the southern governorate of Daraa, as well as the forces operating in al-Suwayda and its outskirts. The strikes in Daraa claimed the lives of four senior commanders, in the first instance of Israel deliberately killing officials of the new government.

Late at night, the Syrian government announced an agreement with Druze leaders to end fighting, withdrew the military and deploye security forces in the city. However, the agreement was rejected by the spiritual leader of the group, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri.

Early on July 17, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa conceded the defeat, announcing a full withdrawal from al-Suwayda. Up to 700 government troops were reportedly killed. The losses on the other side are still unclear, but at least dozens of Druze civilians were reportedly executed.

The defeat in al-Suwayda was the first serious blow to the Syrian government. Despite engaging in talks with Sharaa, Israel appears to have its own agenda for Syria, which likely includes dividing the country.

https://southfront.press/new-syria-suffers-first-defeat/