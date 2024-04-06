Ex-Russian official issues warning about Putin

Vladimir Milov, Russia's former deputy minister of energy, tells CNN's Erin Burnett how he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin could impact the US 2024 presidential election and "complicate" President Biden's reelection campaign. Ex-CIA chief of Russia operations Steve Hall reacts.



