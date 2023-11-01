Gaza Strip - consequences of IDF latest bombing - Nov 1 - part 1

Adding:

Al Arabi TV: A field commander in Al-Qassam:

We are currently engaged in clashes in the West Karama area and we confirm that there have been deaths and injuries among the enemy’s ranks

We blew up several Israeli vehicles, and our fighters are clashing with the occupation forces in more than one axis.

The occupation tanks failed to advance on the axes they penetrated due to fierce resistance

The number of deaths among the occupation soldiers is greater than what has been announced.



