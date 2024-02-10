IS MY CHILD'S HOMESCHOOL CO-OPERATIVE A PRIVATE MEMBERSHIP ASSOCIATION?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IS A PMA ILLEGAL?
There is some mis-information/mal-information making it's way around on social media, about forming a co-op in the form of a Private Membership Association. As usual, when people don't do their research, they can make some crazy, false statements. If you are hearing the fraudulent statement that a PMA might be illegal, this video will clear that up for you.
Because in fact, a private member association is MORE PROTECTIVE for it's members, not less.