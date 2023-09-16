Dr. McCullough's Speech at the European Parliament

America Out Loud





Bio-Pharmaceutical ComplexDr. Peter McCulloughEuropean ParliamentSARS-CoV-2Spike ProteinWHO

Dr. McCullough delivered a speech to the European Union Parliament on September 13, 2023, in a session dedicated to the World Health Organization and Pandemic response. There were four attorneys and five scientists who made presentations. Dr. McCulllough's speech was organized around three main concepts:

The Complex has inflicted global terror through three false narratives:

1) SARS-CoV-2 infection is unassailable. It cannot and will not be treated early. The only public health responses are to social distance, lock-down, and mask-up, and take genetic vaccines every six months with no end in sight.

2) The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, with no questions allowed from academia, mainstream media, or among peers.

3) The massive human toll of Spike protein injuries, disabilities, and death are from the coronavirus infection, not the accumulating synthetic mRNA coding for cellular production and circulation of the same long-lasting Spike protein.

