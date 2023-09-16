BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. McCullough's Speech at the European Parliament
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
621 views • 09/16/2023

America Out Loud


Bio-Pharmaceutical ComplexDr. Peter McCulloughEuropean ParliamentSARS-CoV-2Spike ProteinWHO

Dr. McCullough delivered a speech to the European Union Parliament on September 13, 2023, in a session dedicated to the World Health Organization and Pandemic response. There were four attorneys and five scientists who made presentations. Dr. McCulllough's speech was organized around three main concepts:

The Complex has inflicted global terror through three false narratives:

1) SARS-CoV-2 infection is unassailable. It cannot and will not be treated early. The only public health responses are to social distance, lock-down, and mask-up, and take genetic vaccines every six months with no end in sight.

2) The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, with no questions allowed from academia, mainstream media, or among peers.

3) The massive human toll of Spike protein injuries, disabilities, and death are from the coronavirus infection, not the accumulating synthetic mRNA coding for cellular production and circulation of the same long-lasting Spike protein.

Listen to 'The McCullough Report' heard on the America Out Loud Talk Radio Network. There is always much more to learn back at America Out Loud: https://www.americaoutloud.news/.

Keywords
cdcdeathinjuryunwhonihcover upspeecheuropean parliamentdodblood clotscovid vaccineengineered virusmrnakill shotmyocarditisspike proteinamerica out louddr mcculloughboweapon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy