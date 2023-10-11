Donald Trump is the leader of our party, the American people have spoken loud and clear.

Every decision we make a conference should be in the best interest of getting Donald Trump the leader of our party who will be our nominee in the White House in 2024.That's it.





That is my focus of Donald Trump is the leader of our party because the governor from Florida and everybody else on the stage. Give me a break. He's crushing them all. He's crushing them all. Donald Trump.





Donald Trump is the leader of our party, the American people. The Republican party has spoken loud and clear. Now, let's do everything to get behind the greatest president in my lifetime, Donald J Trump.