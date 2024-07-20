Calls for Biden to step down intensify as Trump voices familiar rhetoric during RNC speech

President Biden said he would return to the campaign trail next week. As the president recovers from Covid, his campaign said he is "more committed than ever to beat Donald Trump." While more Democrats in the House and Senate called on Mr. Biden to end his campaign, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries reaffirmed his support of the president. Former President Donald Trump described in detail what happened when a gunman tried to assassinate him last Saturday at a Pennsylvania campaign rally. Mr. Trump paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the attack and was buried on Friday. In the longest convention speech ever, Mr. Trump said he was running to be president for all of America, but also repeated familiar grievances and insults.





