Former Pfizer VP: "The so-called "pandemic" was planned & co-ordinated in advance"

Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon, on the sequence of events which led him to conclude that the so-called "pandemic" was planned and co-ordinated in advance, by unelected globalist bodies like the WHO and WEF, as a justification to deliberately depopulate the planet via the lethal mRNA injections:
"We're facing something much worse than an alleged virus. The injuries to people from these so called vaccines... I wish I could tell you that it was accidental, but it wasn't accidental. I'm convinced that these injections have been made to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately."
Source: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/truth-be-told-rally-march-25/truth-be-told-march-25/
#VaccineGenocide #VaccineDeaths #CrimesAgainstHumanity #Nuremberg2 #DepopulationAgenda