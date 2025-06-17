Long-Term Effects of COVID Vaccines on Reproductive Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could the COVID vaccines have long-term effects on fertility? Emerging discussions suggest lipid nanoparticles may target reproductive organs, potentially impacting egg reserves in women and sperm production in men. With young girls now receiving shots, what does this mean for future generations?
