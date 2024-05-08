© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andy Biggs Decries 'Active Efforts To Eradicate The Second Amendment'. During a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) spoke in support of a bill that would allow law enforcement officers to carry a concealed firearm while off duty or retired in certain federal facilities and across state lines.