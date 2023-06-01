BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BOOM! Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Călin Georgescu Former UN Executive Director & Former President of the Club of Rome #Whistleblower
Pain Coming
Pain Coming
612 followers
162 views • 06/01/2023

World Renowned lawyer, Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Călin Georgescu in front of the ICIC International Crimes Investigative Committee. Călin Georgescu is the Former United Nations Executive Director & Former President of the Club of Rome. He absolutely blows the lid off the Oligarch's plan to roll out the New World Order. He played for the other team, and is now exposing there evil agenda.


#Whistleblower #NWO #NewWorldOrder #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #WorldEconomicForum #WEF #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #UnitedNations #UN #DeepStateCabal


Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing

Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander

Visit me on Gab: @Dv8

Keywords
presidentnwonew world ordercabalone world governmentwhistleblowerformerclub of romeoligarchreiner fuellmichinternational crimes investigative committeecalin georgescuun executive director
