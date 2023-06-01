BOOM! Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Călin Georgescu Former UN Executive Director & Former President of the Club of Rome #Whistleblower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Renowned lawyer, Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Călin Georgescu in front of the ICIC International Crimes Investigative Committee. Călin Georgescu is the Former United Nations Executive Director & Former President of the Club of Rome. He absolutely blows the lid off the Oligarch's plan to roll out the New World Order. He played for the other team, and is now exposing there evil agenda.
