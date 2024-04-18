The Scam of "Government" Explained in Less Than 5 Minutes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Etienne de la Boetie2, the author of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation explains why it is impossible to have a moral legitimate "government" and how the monopolization of the media works so you will never hear about it on tell-a-vision.
Hat tip to David Rodrigues of the Gatto Project and Valor Academy for putting this video together from one of my podcast appearances.
