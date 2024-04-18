BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Scam of "Government" Explained in Less Than 5 Minutes
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
158 views • 04/18/2024
Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2, the author of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation explains why it is impossible to have a moral legitimate "government" and how the monopolization of the media works so you will never hear about it on tell-a-vision.

Get the book at Government-Scam.com

Find out about the Art of Liberty Foundation at ArtOfLiberty.org

Get Etienne's work for free at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

Hat tip to David Rodrigues of the Gatto Project and Valor Academy for putting this video together from one of my podcast appearances.
CSID: b440fab0b6d1c3e6

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
freedommind controlanarchygovernmenttaxesslaveryscamnatural lawetienne de la boetie2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy