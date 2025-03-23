BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #55 - Reality Glitch: Psychedelics, Mandela Effect and What’s Beyond The Veil w/ Ken Villei
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
38 views • 5 months ago

In this episode I was a returning guest on the Wear Are 1 Podcast hosted by Ken Villei and we continued where we left off about psychedelics so we spoke about some more of my experiences, we talked about the Mandela Effect, the programming that we receive from birth and how you are a product of your environment.


We talked a little bit about health and nutrition since I am an online fitness coach and why it is important to take your nutrition seriously and to get into shape. Part of the challenge to change our nutrition is that a lot of us as children were given junk food from our parents so it means that this way of eating is all we know so the issue then becomes one of a lack of knowledge so I gave a few tips on the types of foods to avoid.


Connect with Ken via any of the links below:


Podcast - http://www.youtube.com/@WeAre1Podcast

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/vibeatme/


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD US

 https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


Keywords
consciousnessmedicineplantmedicinepsychedelicsayahuascapeyotemandelaeffectbufoalvariusmagicmushrooms
