Record Events Shattering Our World
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
2100 followers
362 views • 6 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle



Too many at the edge of never been seen before events are happening across the planet at the same time breaking our infrastructure and halting the movement of our civilization. Add to that rising food prices and the inflation benchmark, a can of Campbells soup and we are in for a wild ride in 2025.



🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network

http://homegrown2030.com


🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/




foodagriculturedavid dubyneadapt 2030food priceseconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextgiant waves west coastsanta cruz wharf collapsesanta cruz wharfwhy are there so many natural disastersbridge collapse brazilkilauea volcano eruptionspain restricts wine exportsegg recall usaegg recall costcowhy is there an egg recall at costcocampbells tomato soup indexfood price increases 2025
