Erratic tariffs create economic instability, sparking capital flight as businesses flee unpredictable markets. Abrupt policies disrupt global supply chains, driving allies toward competitors like China and Russia. This strengthens the BRICS alliance and accelerates the move away from the US dollar.
#EconomicWar #Tariffs #BRICS #DollarCollapse
