Bucha 2.0: Ukrainian And NATO Nazis Massacred Civilians In Selidovo

Years after the Ukrainian conflict turned into the full-fledged war, the Nazi aligned Kiev regime does not change tactics. This war began with the bloody punitive “Anti-Terrorist” Operation against the population of the Donbass republics a decade ago, with concentration camps, targeted assassinations throughout the country, murders, massacres and bombings of the peaceful cities of Donetsk and Luhansk. Killing approximately 12,000-13,000 people before the war even started, according to the UN.

Years passed, then the Russian army entered the battle to protect the population in the eastern regions. Kiev faced a much stronger enemy but did not learn its lesson. Tired of fighting and defeats, modern Ukraine is still encouraged by its Nazi influence.

The more the Ukrainian army retreats, more its dirty secrets are revealed. The Russian military liberated the town of Selidovo in the DPR in late October. The mop up operations revealed that the fleeing Ukrainian units had massacred local residents, purposefully shooting defenseless civilians.

Lifeless bodies with evidence of gunshots lie all over Selidovo, most of them are elderly people who had no way to escape. Elderly women were shot in their heads. A man was killed in his bed with a machine gun shoved into his mouth. According to the official data, there are at least 50 victims, whose bodies have been found so far.

This heartbreaking footage is confirmed by the testimonies of those who survived the massacre and managed to escape. At least 15 people testified about the war crimes, providing details of the streets and names of their killed neighbors or relatives.

For example, at No. 12 Shchorsa Street alone, a sniper killed about 20 people. Some of the victims tried to go out of their hideout to cover the bodies of the dead but they themselves became the targets. At least 8 dead were found in a yard nearby.

In house No. 19 on the same street, the Ukrainian military broke into apartments and shot civilians. They shouted and offered help but killed people immediately after they entered their homes.

On Kuchurinskaya Street, the Nazi inspired Ukrainians entered the house, took the whole family outside and lined them up in the yard. All were shot on the spot except for the 91-year-old grandfather. He hid for several days and then returned to bury his loved ones. Their bodies were burned.

There are graves in almost every yard, each of them hiding a horrific story.

The testimonies confirmed that together with Ukrainians, there were French, Polish and Georgian mercenaries who took part in the massacre.

The military were dressed in Ukrainian uniforms, but did not wear the insignia of the state. The punitive detachment of the retreating Armed Forces of Ukraine was probably ordered to stage another provocation like Kiev did in Bucha, in an attempt to pass the murders of civilians off as crimes committed by the Russian military.

