Caught in Perjury: Secret Service Chief Rowe's Woes
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
184 views • 9 months ago

"Acting" Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe is having a most difficult time Keeping Secrets. 

Several of His own Agents are Fed Up with his lies, and Cover-ups as Rowe himself authorized Staffing cuts to Donald Trump's Counter Surveillance Division Protection Team, which failed to conduct a proper Threat Assessment of the American Glass Research Complex leaving the Former President vulnerable to the attempted assassination.

Senator Hawley has been in communication with Whistleblowers and he has sent a letter to Rowe Demanding a complete & truthful response to his questions and concerns by August 8, 2024. It looks like these Whistleblower's are about to blow Rowe's and Mayorkas' World Wide Open to fully expose the depths of corruption and skull duggery in Homeland Insecurity. 

trumpinfowarsdonaldcongresssenatesecurityhomelandalexjonesserviceassassinationsecretpennsylvaniadirectorjoshbutlerperjurycrooksroweattemptronaldactinghawleymayorkascheatle
