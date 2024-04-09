© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Johnny Harris | Why the US Sells Weapons to 103 Countries | The Global Arms Trade, Mapped. The United States sends weapons to over 100 countries as a way of wielding influence over global affairs today. Those countries rely on the arms trade to help prevent conflicts - but it can just as easily fuel them.
Download the final high-res map here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/unmami...
Thanks for SIPRI for all this thorough data: https://www.sipri.org/databases/armst...
For more context on how the arms trade affects conflicts worldwide, watch this Modern Conflicts episode exclusively on Nebula: https://nebula.tv/videos/reallifelore...