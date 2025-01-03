BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DECLASSIFIED CIA DOCUMENTS REVEALS AN AWFUL EXPERIMENT 🦠 USING GERMS AND FOG CONDUCTED ON US SOIL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
367 views • 6 months ago

“He was authorised to spray germs into the fog in San Francisco harbour”


“The point was try to infect 800,000 people”


“Remember Nobody knew that this was happening”


Declassified CIA documents reveals an awful experiment using germs & fog conducted on its own people.


Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1874974637144285197


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.jordancon.org/2021/04/25/what-we-know-about-the-show-so-far-with-gifs/


Bill Gates weather manipulation thats making people sick to push a new WHO farce. Arrest him and Governments who allow it


https://x.com/TheGabriel72/status/1874510630319006179


Tomorrow (1/1/25) I will be collecting a sterile fog (condensation) specimen from SW Florida. I will be processing it against all known infectious diseases, bacteria, and fungi associated with human and animal illness in my advanced CLIA/COLA molecular medical laboratory. I will publish the results here on X to (hopefully) put folks at ease about this irregular fog.


Additionally, If anyone else is capable of collecting water condensation into sterile glass containers, I am happy to pay for processing and shipping of various specimens from around the country. Please DM me first so I can instruct on proper specimen collection. Please RT to spread awareness and gather more specimens.


Hopefully we can put a lot of concerned Americans minds at ease. RT for more samples! I’ll test as many as I can get by Friday.


https://x.com/BBBRW21/status/1874278545658097792

Keywords
chemical warfaregermsfogmulti pronged attackdeclassified cia documents
