'This is desperation': Joe blasts Republicans for wondering if Biden will be jacked up at debate

Republican congressman Eric Burlison of Missouri wondered on Tuesday if President Biden might be 'jacked up' on Mountain Dew at Thursday's debate in order to perform. Similarly, House Speaker Johnson questioned if Biden would be on energy drinks during the debate.
