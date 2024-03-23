BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Knights of Saint John Paul II Serve Queen of Heaven And Her Army
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 03/23/2024

John-Henry Westen


March 20, 2024


The newly-established Knights of Saint John Paul II are assisting the Queen of Heaven and the triumph of her Immaculate Heart by praying the rosary each Saturday in towns around the world. The Knights of Saint John-Paul II engage in prayerful public activism to reclaim the world for Christ. While society continues to descend into cultural darkness, the Knights of Saint John Paul II and their devotion to the rosary are a shining light of Christ's grace against the LGBT agenda, abortion lobby, and other forces against Gospel freedom.


Learn more about how the Knights of John Paul II are transforming the world — one neighborhood at a time — and how you can make a difference too: https://knightsofsaintjohnpaulii.org/


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4k7twt-knights-of-saint-john-paul-ii-serve-queen-heaven-and-her-army.html

Keywords
catholicarmyrosaryvirgin maryservequeen of heavenknightsour ladyjohn-henry westenst john paul ii
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy