When to Give Up! Premium Livestream

Sunday Morning LIVE - Donors Show - PLUS a chapter from my new novel!





The chapter reading starts at 49:17.





This lecture explores the complexities of interpersonal relationships and moral philosophy, focusing on the challenges of helping others while recognizing our limits. Through an interactive Q&A, the speaker discusses emotional detachment in aiding those who may not be salvageable, using a medical triage analogy to underline strategic resource allocation. The dialogue addresses the stigma of mental health, ethical concerns in therapy, and the necessity of critical thinking in moral discernment. Concluding with insights on literature and creativity, the speaker emphasizes storytelling's role in navigating the human experience.





