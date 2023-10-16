DEEP STATE DECODES 10/16/23 EPISODE 726

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mutual Self Interest
Music intro: Michael FK - Love Is Eternity
Video credit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/victory-vocal-mccarthy-supporter-rino-mike-rogers-folds/
https://www.breitbart.com/2024-election/2023/10/14/poll-donald-trump-takes-two-point-lead-over-joe-biden-in-wisconsin/
https://ugetube.com/watch/whistleblower-drops-bombshell-even-tucker-carlson-missed-about-j6-capitol-riot-lt-tarik-johnson_v1KLW5LEGsKX29j.html Whistleblower drops BOMBSHELL even Tucker Carlson missed about J6 Capitol Riot | Lt. Tarik Johnson
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/breaking-fbi-director-christopher-wray-issues-grave-warning/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/iran-reportedly-backs-down-announces-decision-not-assist/
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_219443.htm
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9DQcCcrlu8zx/ FBI RAID CONNECTS DEMOCRAT SENATOR BOB MENENDEZ TO UNDERAGE PROSTITUTES
https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/map/2024-april-8
DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES
https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.
https://buy.stripe.com/3cs5nqgkV7j2fo49AD Purchase Orgone.
https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbLO1q19radfW148 OG 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all Rumble
https://gab.com/timeline/videos GAB
t.me/DeepStateDecodes
[email protected]