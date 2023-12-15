The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 262 - Killing In The Name ... - 1:37:43

In this video i want to come back to the theme of PERSECUTION. When i say persecution i’m referring to the persecution of God’s true people. It’s called Killing In The Name of the Beast! That’s what it’s always been. Let’s understand this from the start. ALL Killing is done in the name of the BEAST! I’m not referring to the many and varied fringe groups who have been bucking against the mainstream narrative for at least the last 100 years. Jesus said in John 16:33, “I have told you these things so that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have TRIBULATION. But take courage; I have overcome the world!” Jesus said “YOU WILL HAVE TRIBULATION IN THE WORLD.” That is a promise from God! Jesus is speaking to his people NOT to pagan unbelievers rebelling against mainstream social norms. People have been persecuted for being “Different” in all ages so this isn’t anything highly unusual. Just being different will bring unwanted attention and animosity by the majority. You don’t have to try hard!

