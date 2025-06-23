China Drill Simulates Cruise Missile Strikes on Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💬🇹🇼 China Simulates Cruise Missile Strikes on Taiwan
Amid rising Indo-Pacific tensions, the PLA Rocket Force conducted drills on June 21 near the Taiwan Strait. The 623rd Missile Brigade (62nd Base) practiced rapid deployment and simulated CJ-10A cruise missile launches. These mobile systems—based on the Soviet Kh-55—have a 1,500–2,500 km range and 500 kg warheads.
Troops operated under high heat, humidity, and simulated chemical attack conditions. The exercise coincided with two PLA Navy carrier groups near Taiwan.